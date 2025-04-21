Oilers Get Big Boost Ahead of Game 1
The Edmonton Oilers are ready to kick off the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth-straight year against the Los Angeles Kings and will have some extra help returning to the lineup ahead of Game 1. Before the puck drops at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the Oilers announced that multiple players will return to the lineup.
According to the Oilers, Leon Draisaitl and Jake Walman will return to the lineup, while Trent Frederic will be a game-time decision.
Draisail finished the 2024-25 regular season as the NHL’s leading goal scorer with 52 and didn’t appear in the last seven contests of the year. In 71 games played through the year, Draisaitl scored 51 goals and 54 assists for 106 points to lead the Oilers in scoring.
Walman joined the Oilers just ahead of the trade deadline, coming over from the San Jose Sharks. In 15 games with Edmonton, he scored a goal and seven assists for eight total points.
Thanks to his own injury, Walman was not active for the final four games of the Oilers’ season.
Another newcomer in Frederic will likely give the Oilers a big boost in Game 1 as he looks to return from a lengthy injury. The Oilers added Frederic from the Boston Bruins at the deadline, but he’s only played one game as a member of the team.
Frederic had been dealing with an ankle injury since February, and the Oilers have been taking their time with his recovery. With the playoffs set to kick off, the Oilers are ready to see what they’ve got in one of their key deadline additions.
Despite the big names returning to the lineup, the Oilers still aren’t at 100% health, and likely won’t be for some time. Evander Kane, Troy Stecher and John Klingberg are all still on the shelf, but could be back before the end of the first round.
Mattias Ekholm will miss at least the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with an undisclosed injury.
