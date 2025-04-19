Canadiens Star Downplays Alex Ovechkin Matchup
The Montreal Canadiens are one of few surprising teams to reach the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they’ll have a tall task ahead of them. In their first-round matchup, the Canadiens will take on the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference in the Washington Capitals.
The Canadiens were the last team in the entire NHL to clinch a playoff berth, while the Capitals had the best record in the East and rode high on Alex Ovechkin’s goal chase. With the record in the rearview, the Capitals are looking to hunt down the second Stanley Cup in franchise history.
Ovechkin might be a top player and a huge threat on offense, but the Canadiens aren’t worried about his abilities. Canadiens star forward Patrik Laine turned up the heat in the playoff series by saying Ovechkin being on the other bench doesn’t mean anything to him.
Laine grew up watching Ovechkin clips and highlights but didn’t take that into consideration when asked about playing against him in the playoffs.
“Doesn’t matter,” Laine said. “Couldn’t care less.”
It’s the playoffs and that’s when your idols become your enemies in the NHL.
Laine might be 12 years younger than Ovechkin, but at this point, they are equals on the ice. Two extremely gifted players with a special knack for goal scoring.
Ovechkin obviously now holds the all-time goals record with 897, while Laine has picked up 224 over his 535-game career.
Laine looked up to Ovechkin as a child, but now that he’s been in the NHL for almost a decade, he’s charting his own path and making a name for himself. If Laine can go out and upstage Ovechkin in the first round, the Canadiens will be in good position to pull off an early upset in the 2025 playoffs.
