Ducks Sign Former Golden Knights Goalie
The Anaheim Ducks are preparing for the 2024-25 season by adding to their goaltending depth. It was announced by the Ducks that they signed 30-year-old goalie Oscar Dansk to a one-year, two-way contract.
Dansk has never been a regular NHL goalie, appearing in just six games since being drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round (31st overall) in 2012. Each of those six games came with the Vegas Golden Knights and he holds a 4-1-0 record with a shutout.
In 2017-18 during the Golden Knights inaugural season, Dansk got three starts and went a perfect 3-0, and recorded his lone career shutout.
Over his six-game NHL career, Dansk holds a .906 save percentage and 3.10 goals against average.
The Ducks are pretty set between the pipes with John Gibson as the starter and Lukas Dostal as the backup.
Dansk has spent most of his professional hockey career at the American Hockey League level with various teams. In 171 games at the AHL level, Dansk holds a 90-52-22 record with a .904 save percentage and 2.79 goals against average.
He has a 10-11 record in 22 career AHL postseason games.
When it comes to Ducks depth goalies with NHL experience, however, Dansk tops the list. Of the non-NHL Ducks’ goalie signed to NHL deals, only Dansk has games played at the NHL level.
Calle Clang, Damian Clara, Tomas Suchanek, and Vyacheslav Buteyets are under 23 years old and yet to crack an NHL lineup.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!