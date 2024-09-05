Senators Invite Two Veterans to Training Camp
The Ottawa Senators are finalizing their roster before training camp begins. With eyes towards their first postseason appearance since 2017, there is still a need to upgrade the roster across the board. Which is why the team is bringing in a pair of players to increase the roster competition.
The Senators announced that they are inviting two NHL veterans to attend their training camp. Defenseman Calen Addison and forward Nikolay Kulemin both agreed to professional tryout agreements (PTO).
Addison joins the Sens after last playing with the San Jose Sharks. Originally selected in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins, he never appeared in an NHL game with the organization. He was traded to the Minnesota Wild as part of the trade return for Jason Zucker, and broke through with their organization. He had a career-high season in 2022-2023, recording three goals and 29 points. Over 152 NHL games, he's collected six goals and 50 points. Still just 24 years old, Addison is hoping to make the Senator's top three pairings out of camp.
Kulemin returns to the NHL after playing most recently in Russia in the KHL. A 2006 NHL Draft choice of the Toronto Maple Leafs, he's played most of his professional career in Europe. He last appeared in the NHL in 2017-2018 with the New York Islanders, where he played in just 13 games. His best NHL season came in 2010-2011, when he scored 30 goals and totaled 57 points with the Maple Leafs. Over 669 total NHL games, he's accumulated 121 goals and 274 points. He's now 38, and it's unclear if he has any gas left in the tank. But, the Senators could use another depth forward to solidify their bottom two lines.
Both players have a shot at making the team, but will face stiff competition. Addison has more upside since he's younger, but the forward depth can use more scoring as their prospects push for full-time roles. The Senators open camp in just a few weeks and both players will get the chance to leave their mark.
