Analyst Links Hurricanes to Avalanche Star Forward
The Colorado Avalanche are as expected among the top teams in the Western Conference and in a good position to make another deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Plenty of teams are starting to turn their attention to the trade deadline, forcing a curious situation for one of the Avalanche’s biggest star players.
Mikko Rantanen is in the final year of his contract and according to Sportsnet analyst Nick Kypreos, the Avalanche haven’t made much movement towards an extension. Without a new deal in place, could the Avalanche find a trade partner for their top goal scorer?
Kypreos links the Carolina Hurricanes as a team to watch as the trade deadline approaches. A few teams may have interest, and of course the Avalanche want to keep Rantanen around, but Carolina might be a wild card.
“It's believed that three teams have made serious pitches for Rantanen,” Kypreos writes. “But have been turned down so far as the Avs still hope to re-sign him. Could Carolina have been one of them?”
The Hurricanes are one of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division, and in a similar situation as the Avalanche. A top-tier offense that could easily make a run to the Cup.
Both will want to bolster their lineups at the deadline, and Carolina showed last season they’re not afraid to scoop a team’s top scorer. Last season, the Hurricanes grabbed Jake Guentzel from the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Guentzel didn’t re-sign in Carolina, but he put up 25 points 8G-17A) in 17 regular season games in a Hurricanes’ sweater. He put up nine more points (4G-5A) in 11 postseason games.
When it’s all said and done, the Avalanche would much rather keep Rantanen around for the long haul. He’s their best goal scorer and can help them capture another Stanley Cup.
Kypreos says Rantanen has already rejected an eight-year deal from the Avalanche making things pretty interesting going forward. The two sides might still be far away from agreeing on a new deal.
