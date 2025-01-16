Devils HC Prepares for Return to Toronto
The New Jersey Devils are trying to return to form in the new year and their next test comes against a Toronto Maple Leafs team in the midst of their own funk. For Devils' Head Coach Sheldon Keefe, the next game is not just an opportunity to right the ship for his team.
It's also the first time that Keefe will return to Toronto as the coach of the Devils. Keefe worked in the Maple Leafs' organization for nearly a decade, coaching both their American Hockey League affiliate and their NHL club during his tenure. For the Ontario native, this return is an exciting opportunity for him and his team. Speaking to team reporter Amanda Stein, he shared some of his emotions heading into this matchup.
"It's great to get back there," he said. "I'll be able to have lots of friends and family in the building, and then also, just to see the faces around the arena."
As the head coach of the Leafs, Keefe succeeded in the regular season but fell victim to the same postseason fate so many Toronto coaches before him fell to. Still, he collected a 212-97-40 record over five seasons behind the bench.
"There's a lot of people throughout the organization and in through the building that that you are used to seeing and are such a big part of your career," he said. "The chance to reconnect with them and see them…it's gonna be a funny walk into the visiting side of things."
Keefe now is hoping to continue his successful first season in New Jersey, and taking down his former team adds all the more incentive. The Devils are currently 26-15-5 through 47 games. They sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division, trailing the leaders by six points, but it's evident how much the team's improved since Keefe was hired. He can add to that improvement with a win in his return to Toronto.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!