Hat-Trick Pushes Sabres Past Hurricanes
The Buffalo Sabres continue to ward off the stench from their 13-game losing streak earlier this season, defeating a talented Carolina Hurricanes team. After their 4-2 victory, it pushed the team's record to 6-3-1 over their last 10 games.
Leading the way for the Sabres' victory was veteran center Ryan McLeod. Playing his first season in Buffalo, he's been a perfect fit in their middle-six forward group, and his first career hat-trick put the Sabres past a contending Hurricanes team.
The third goal of the night for McLeod was a wild sequence. The Canes had clawed back to within one goal late in the final period. With their goalie pulled and their net empty, a turned over puck landed on his teammate Tage Thompson's stick, who launched a full-length shot attempt at the net. It caromed off the goal post, and as McLeod skated after the rebound to put the puck home, a Hurricanes defender tripped him. As per the NHL rules, the officials awarded him the goal, McLeod had his hat-trick, and the Sabres secured two points.
McLeod has fit in and brought a missing element to Buffalo in his first season. Through 44 games, he has 10 goals and 14 assists for 24 points. He's a +7, skating an average of 15:33 minutes per game, and is just two goals and six points shy of tying his personal NHL bests. The 26-year-old centerman has taken a huge step and rounded out his offensive game with the Sabres, and he's quickly become one of the team's most reliable and important forwards.
The Sabres are still sitting in the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, but their play since snapping their losing streak has been impressive. Losing for nearly a month straight can ruin a season, but this Sabres squad has managed to approach a .500 despite dropping 13 in a row earlier this year. A lot of that improvement is from the team's unending determination, something McLeod embodies for an up-and-coming Buffalo team.
