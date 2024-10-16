Sabres Won’t Reveal Who Met Bob Dylan
The Buffalo Sabres opened their 2024-25 season with a pair of games against the New Jersey Devils in Czechia as part of the NHL’s Global Series. The Sabres lost both games, but a true mystery emerged from their trip.
A few days after returning, legendary singer/songwriter Bob Dylan tweeted that he ran into a Sabres player in an elevator at their hotel. According to Dylan, the player invited him to one of the games, but he wasn’t able to make it because he had a concert.
Dylan’s tweet never specified which player it was, and the Sabres tried getting to the bottom of it. Through some light investigation, no one is speaking up.
The Sabres put together a video asking every player to figure out who it was the bumped into the musical icon.
While plenty of players had their theories, goalie Devon Levi emerged as an initial suspect. When asked, Levi answered with a question of his own.
“You mean Timmy Chalamet?” Levi asked as a reference to the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic staring Timothee Chalamet.
Levi held on to his innocence, but then another possible culprit was listed. Defenseman Jacob Bryson said to “ask Tage” referencing star forward Tage Thompson.
When confronted, Thompson smiled and said “I don’t think so.”
Leaning into the moment, Thompson opened a bit and said it “could have been” him but didn’t fully admit to the now legendary elevator ride.
Thompson tried playing it off by saying he doesn’t know what Dylan looks like. Sabres admin edited in that Thompson must know what Dylan looks like because the goal-scorer plays guitar in his off time.
What guitarist of any level doesn’t know Bob Dylan?
Thompson leaves as the prime suspect, but nothing is certain. The mystery of which Sabres player shared an elevator with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer lives on.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!