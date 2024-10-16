Capitals' Jakub Vrána Makes Statement with Opening Goal
After Tuesday's morning skate for the Washington Capitals, head coach Spencer Carbery spoke on signing Jakub Vrána.
“Speed, his shot, competitiveness on the puck, and as much as he can, in the moments when he does get into some defensive situations, do a real good job of being reliable in those spots,” Carbery said according to Russian Machine Never Breaks' Chris Cerullo.
It is safe to say that Vrána showed that in his return.
Jakub Vrána has played just one game in his return to Washington D.C., but he's already made an immediate impact. In his first game back in the red, white and blue, Vrána scored a goal off Andrew Mangiapane's assist to open up the scoring in the Capitals' second home game of the season.
Vrána started his career with the Washington Capitals, spending parts of three seasons between 2014 and 2017 with the Hershey Bears, the team's AHL affiliate, before being called up during the 2016-17 season. In 2018, Vrána won the Stanley Cup with Washington, notching 3 goals and 5 assists throughout their playoff run.
In the 2020-21 season, Vrána was dealt to the Detroit Red Wings. He wouldn't find an established role with the team, playing 49 games across two seasons as well as 17 games with the Red Wings' AHL affiliate in 2022-23 before being dealt to the St. Louis Blues during the 2022-23 campaign. In parts of two seasons with the team, Vrána played 41 games and notched just 20 points in that time.
He finished the 2023-24 season with the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, where he recorded 36 points. He was not re-signed heading into this past offseason.
Then, the Capitals offered him a Professional Tryout Offer for their 2024-25 training camp. Vrána took advantage of the opportunity, scoring a goal and assisting another. This proved to impress the Capitals front office, as he went from a PTO to making the Capitals' 2024-25 top-flight roster. At the end of camp, on Oct. 8, the Capitals signed him to a 1-year $750,000 contract.
Now, Vrána has already proven why he earned the contract out of camp. After not playing in the season opener, he notched a goal in his return to the team on his only shot while helping the Capitals win their first game of the season by taking down the then-undefeated Vegas Golden Knights.
When asked about the goal, Vrána was quite happy.
“It felt amazing,” Vrána said via Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post. “Also, to get the win here tonight was great. Celebrate with the boys after the game — a great day.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!