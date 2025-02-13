Top NHL Stars React to Extended Overtime
The 4 Nations Face-Off kicked off with a thriller of a game between Team Canada and Team Sweden that ended with the Canadians sealing a victory in overtime. During the first-of-its-kind tournament, the NHL is testing a new overtime format.
While teams will still play 3-on-3 hockey, the overtime period has doubled from five minutes to 10. That extra time gave Mitch Marner and Team Canada an opportunity to seal their win just over six minutes into the bonus frame.
A longer overtime period is something fans of the NHL have been begging for over the past few seasons. The normal 3-on-3 overtime format is entertaining, but the short period has turned things into games of keep-away between the teams, with the dreaded shootouts still decided far too many contests.
“I don’t think anyone wants to go to a shootout,” Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid said.
While the 4 Nations Face-Off does serve as a trial run for the extended overtime period, what do the players think? Afterall they’re the ones who have to dig deep for more energy after an already grueling 60-minute game,
“I think it’s a great kind of trial run,” McDavid said. “Something I think the players liked, the fans liked it. It felt a little more like it’s in our hands.”
While McDavid is all for the extended overtime, some of his Team Canada teammates still have their hesitations. Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon quickly rejected the idea of doing 10-minute overtimes on a regular basis.
“No,” MacKinnon told RG with a laugh. “We we're actually just talking about it in the room. Maybe 7 [minutes]? I usually feel better than that normally.”
MacKinnon spoke about how exhausted he felt during the overtime frame. At one point he had a chance to end it on a two-on-one break with McDavid, but MacKinnon opted to take a shot, which was easily stopped.
"I can't believe I look off Connor [McDavid] on that 2-on-1, honestly, but I could barely see, I was so tired off that rush,” MacKinnon said. “I was happy when Marner scored because I didn't have much left to give. So 5 to 7 [minutes] would be good.”
MacKinnon recorded 19:56 of ice time against Sweden, picking up the tournament’s first goal on the power play.
The NHL players seem to like the idea of an extended overtime period, but within reason.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!