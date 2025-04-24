Can Any Team Come Back From 0-2 Deficit?
As the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs rolls along, the Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, and St. Louis Blues all face 0-2 series deficits. Some of these situations feel predictable, but the presence of a few of these teams on this list is a shock. While it is a massive task to come back from such a deficit, some of these squads have reasons to remain hopeful.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers have come back from a 0-2 series deficit just once in their franchise's history, during the 2006 playoffs, when they defeated the San Jose Sharks in six games en route to a Stanley Cup Finals berth.
This year, the Los Angeles Kings have the Oilers' number. Maybe it's that after meeting four years in a row in the opening round, the Kings finally figured out how to neutralize the stars in Edmonton. Maybe the Oilers aren't as deep or competitive as last year. Maybe the Kings are legitimate contenders and the Oilers are just in the way. What's clear is that this series is fully in Los Angeles' control.
Verdict: Oilers fall victim to the Kings for the first time in four seasons.
Ottawa Senators
The Battle of Ontario has started with fireworks, and their overtime Game 2 thriller was exactly what fans of both teams anticipated this series to be.
The Senators are on the wrong side of this deficit, but of any team on this list, they have the best chance of evening things up. What stood out in Game 2 was Ottawa's ability to get to the front of the net. Toronto Maple Leafs' goalie Anthony Stolarz has elevated his game so far in the postseason, but the chance creation is there. If the Senators persist, they could win the upcoming game and then, who knows?
Verdict: The Senators are backed into a corner, but there's fight left in this squad. The Leafs are likely to take this, but this series is far from over.
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens clinching a postseason berth is the important part of this season. Playing the Washington Capitals as a result of that playoff clinching is not the reward Montreal pictured. The Caps are a well-oiled team, and the young Canadiens are outmatched and outclassed by the veteran squad. Don't overthink this one; the Canadiens are done.
Verdict: The Capitals end this series in six games or less.
New Jersey Devils
The poor New Jersey Devils. Losing superstar center Jack Hughes was a knockout punch to their championship hopes, but there was optimism heading into their opening-round series against Metropolitan Division rivals, the Carolina Hurricanes. Injuries have been an issue again through two games, with defensemen Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon each sustaining injuries during Game 2. The Canes are playing well, and a healthy Devils lineup would still struggle to contain them. With so many missing pieces, the Devils have to face their fate and be eliminated by Carolina.
Verdict: Injuries are too much to overcome for the Devils, and the Hurricanes cruise to the second round.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues are similar to the Canadiens in that their late regular-season push was impressive and indicative of a bright future for their developing core. The problem is they are matched against a glaringly superior opponent in the Winnipeg Jets. The Blues have thrown everything at the Jets, but they've withstood the storm. There is not much more desperation left to play with for St. Louis, and it feels like their magical season is running out of time.
Verdict: The Blues are a candidate to be swept in the opening round.
