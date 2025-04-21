Stars Already on Brink of Elimination Against Avalanche
The Dallas Stars are on the verge of elimination. Well, not literally. It's only Game 2 of their series against the Colorado Avalanche, but the Stars cannot afford another loss. Going down 2-0 in the opening-round series would put Dallas in a hole they won't be able to escape from.
The Stars are in danger of losing home ice advantage against the Avalanche in Game 2. Despite matching the Avalanche in shots on goal and going 1-for-3 on the power play, it wasn't enough to overcome Colorado's efforts in Game 1. Another loss would send the series to Colorado with the momentum firmly on the Avalanche's side.
The Avalanche's best players were the biggest difference in Game 1. Avs superstar Nathan MacKinnon and his linemates, Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas, dominated. MacKinnon finished the game with two goals and an assist, including the game-winning power-play goal. Lehkonen and Necas each recorded a point as well.
In contrast, the Stars' best players were less effective. The lone goal they mustered came on an excellent effort from top center Roope Hintz, but the team's lack of relative star power was apparent in the loss.
For Dallas to tie the series, they'll need more production from a few key players. Forward Wyatt Johnston recorded an assist in Game 1, but he'll need a multi-point performance in Game 2. Veterans Matt Duchene, Mikael Granlund, and Tyler Seguin all must chip in on offense as well.
Ultimately, the offensive burden falls on the shoulders of star forward Mikko Rantanen. He was noticeably absent from the scoresheet in the opening contest. The Stars acquired him to solidify their championship contention before the NHL Trade Deadline, but the winger skated in 22 shifts in Game 1, registering three shots on goal, zero points, and a -2 plus/minus. He needs to be the number one forward Dallas needs in Game 2.
If the Stars fail to rebound, they will be down 2-0 in the first-round series. Losing the first two games isn't ordinarily a death sentence, but for a struggling Dallas team, another loss will effectively eliminate them from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!