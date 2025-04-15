Tensions Rising: Kings Forward Calls Out Oilers
The Los Angeles Kings shut out the Edmonton Oilers in their final regular-season meeting, defeating them 5-0. The Oilers played without Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, Jake Walman, and Mattias Ekholm, and the Kings took full advantage.
Tensions between the Oilers and Kings have risen quickly. Set for their fourth consecutive meeting in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, pressure on both sides is mounting and the distaste for the other side grows. It was evident in the chippy tone of the game and the egregious number of penalty minutes accumulated. The Oilers surrendered eight power play opportunities to the Kings and racked up 53 penalty minutes to the Kings' 16.
The play that sparked the most attention was a cross-check from Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse on Kings forward Quinton Byfield. The officials assessed a major penalty for cross-checking and a 10-minute game misconduct.
After the game, Kings' alternate captain Phillip Danault shared his thoughts on the game. He called out the Oilers for the lineup they used and accusing them of intent to injure.
"They just have their B-squad in trying to hurt us," he said.
This interview came shortly after the incident between Nurse and Byfield, but Danault insisted that the Oilers' game plan was about sending a clear message before the playoffs. Tempers continued to flare for the rest of the contest, and sparks will fly when these two teams meet again in the opening round.
With their latest victory, the Kings dominated the season series. They won three of four against the Oilers in convincing fashion. They limited Edmonton to four total goals in those games, shutting them out twice and limiting them to one goal in a third contest. The Kings have had no trouble scoring on the Oilers, however. They scored 12 goals over their four matchups.
After the loss, the Oilers appeared unfazed. They chalked the loss up mostly to playing without their stars and taking too many penalties. Veteran winger Corey Perry summed it up simply in his post-game comments.
"Be ready for Game 1," he said. "We know who we're playing and away we go."
The Oilers have taken the previous three postseason meetings, and their confidence heading into the fourth is obvious. The Kings enter equally as confident. Now, all that's left is puck drop of Game 1.
