USA Hockey Honors Johnny Gaudreau During WJC
The United States' U20 Men's Hockey Team is in their final preparations for their semifinal matchup at the 2025 World Junior Championship. Going against a motivated Czechia team, Hockey USA is in for a dogfight for the right to play in the gold medal game.
As the United States awaits Czechia, they are making sure to keep the memory and mindset of former Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau with them. Hockey USA's PR team shared a photo of the locker room which featured a corner stall for Gaudreau and his jersey adorned with his number 13 hung up.
They also showed an up close look at the commemorative logo the team is wearing on their helmets. The sticker pays tribute to both Johnny and his brother Matthew. With their last name on the sticker, the brothers' numbers are underneath. A poster of the logo is also hung in the team locker room.
They also shared a short video of the jersey in the locker room as well as some comments from team captain and Washington Capitals prospect Ryan Leonard. Leonard had the opportunity to play alongside Gaudreau at last summer's IIHF World Championship for the United States. He reflected on what it means to play for the USA and what he learned from Gaudreau.
"Just going out there and having fun and being free," he said. "Because that's really what John did out there and that's why he's one of the best of all-time."
The late Gaudreau was one of the best players to come out of the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) and an outstanding NHL player. He and his brother Matthew were also devoted players and advocates for Hockey USA.
Playing for the Gaudreaus, the United States are attempting to win their second straight gold medal at the 2025 WJC. Getting through Czechia is the first test. If they get through them, they will face the winner of Sweden and Finland for the ultimate prize.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!