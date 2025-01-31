Best Fits to Improve Kings Offense
The word on the street as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches is that the Los Angeles Kings are searching for offense. The team began the 2024-2025 season with something to prove, and they've been a challenger for the Pacific Division and within the Western Conference.
Lately, the Kings have been inconsistent and what's drawing the most attention is their forward groups. Between some disappointing offensive production, the team in a general slump, and the slog of the regular season bringing everyone down, this squad is need of reinforcements. With the deadline coming up, they will likely be active in the trade market for another winger to improve their scoring. Let's take a look at a few players that would be the ideal fits for the Kings.
Jared McCann — Seattle Seahawks
I truly believe that Jared McCann of the Seattle Kraken is the winger teams are lusting after during this trade cycle. He still has contract term left, makes $5 million annually, and has a 40-goal season under his belt. Is he a top line center or winger, probably not, but he can make the Kings' second line an elite one. Through 52 games this year, he has 14 goals and 39 points, which would rank third on the team in scoring. He has a wicked shot, can help their wallowing power play, and would be a welcomed change to the Los Angeles locker room.
Brock Nelson — New York Islanders
One of the top trade targets of this year's deadline is Brock Nelson of the New York Islanders. On an expiring contract, he's the typical rental player available around this time, but he's going to deliver a nice return for the Islanders. The Kings might be that team and in the meantime, let's discuss why Nelson would fit ideally in Los Angeles.
Nelson possesses positional versatility that the Kings desperately could use. Naturally a center, Nelson could be a second-line pivot for the team or a winger anywhere in the lineup. If the team would like to bump Philip Danault to the third-line center position, Nelson could come in and play top-six minutes with more offensive contributions. Through 49 games, he has 15 goals and 17 assists for 32 points.
Bryan Rust — Bryan Rust
If term is what the Kings are seeking, Bryan Rust of the Pittsburgh Penguins is another name floating around the trade rumor mill. Rust is under contract until the summer of 2018 at a reasonable cap hit of $5.125 million. But the way he continues to produce while being a valuable penalty killer is worthy way more than his salary. Through 45 games, he has 19 goals and 20 assists for 39 points. He would come in and be an excellent top-line winger for Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe, but would also bring a two-way effort to any line he skates on.
If the Kings really feel like they are contenders, they need to address their offensive deficiencies. Adding a bonafide top-six forward is the biggest priority ahead of the deadline, and either of these three players would be the perfect addition to their young lineup looking to take the next step.
