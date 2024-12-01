Islanders Veteran Becoming Trade Name
The New York Islanders found their way into the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, but things don’t look as bright in 2024-25. They are 9-10-6 through the early stages of the season and might be facing some tough decisions.
In their last 11 outings, the Islanders have picked up a 3-4-4 record and are a few points out of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. If things don’t shape up, there is a very good chance changes are coming to the lineup.
According to a source with Responsible Gambler, veteran Islanders forward Brock Nelson is already gaining attention on the trade market. Nelson is one of three Islanders forwards with 10 goals on the year and was being looked at by teams at last year’s trade deadline.
“Contending teams are already eyeing him,” the source told rg.org. “Especially if the team continues this way. Vancouver was a team that tried to acquire him last year, and I think they’d take another shot at him this year.”
At 33 years old, Nelson is in the final year of a six-year contract that earns him $6 million annually. If the Islanders are willing to retain on some of the cash, it’s feasible to see plenty of teams showing interest in him.
Nelson has been one of the Islanders’ most consistent players since the start of his career in 2013. In 865 career games played, he has 285 goals and 263 assists for 548 total points. He’s scored over 30 goals in each of the last three seasons and is trending to make it a fourth this year.
Hitting the 20-goal mark on five other occasions, Nelson is an identity piece of the Islanders’ organization. He can play in all three zones and can be trusted at any point of the game.
If the Islanders need to start making moves, Nelson will be an attractive piece to watch.
