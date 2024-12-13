Key Penguins Scorer Filling Much-Needed Role
The Pittsburgh Penguins are far from the same team they used to be nearly a decade ago. The last two years have watched the Penguins miss the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the 2024-25 season might not be any different.
Just ahead of last year’s trade deadline, the Penguins sent top goal scorer Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes. Despite selling a key piece to the roster, the Penguins still had aspirations of competing for another Stanley Cup championship.
That goal didn’t change in 2024-25 and a key veteran has stepped into Guentzel’s role quite nicely. It’s not one of the usual suspects like Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin, either, but 32-year-old Bryan Rust.
Coming off of a hat trick against the Montreal Canadiens, Rust has been one of the Penguins’ best goal scorers in 2024-25. In 24 games played, Rust has scored 12 goals with eight assists for 20 total points.
Rust doesn’t lead the team in goal scoring, but he’s close with only Rickard Rakell having more with 13.
This scoring trend isn’t just from this season either; ever since the Guentzel trade, Rust has been on another level.
In 44 games played since the Guentzel trade, Rust has scored 22 goals and 18 assists for 40 total points. Nearly a point per game and half a goal per game since losing one of the team’s best players.
The Penguins’ record hasn’t reflected too much success, but Rust is at least doing his part in trying to keep the winning ways alive in Pittsburgh.
Trade speculation has popped up around the Penguins and Rust’s name has been a part of those talks, but it’s unlikely he gets moved any time soon. He has a full no-move clause through this season and there has never been any indication that he’s willing to waive it. The Penguins have also never approached Rust about such a scenario.
Rust is a leader in the Penguins locker room and on the ice. He’s giving it his all every night and is being rewarded for it. If the Penguins somehow turn the ship around this season, he’ll be a big reason for it.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!