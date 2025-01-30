Stars Set Injury Timeline for Top Defenseman
The Dallas Stars suffered a huge loss to their lineup when Miro Heiskanen was an early exit in their recent meeting with the Vegas Golden Knights. Heiskanen suffered a lower-body injury after an awkward collision with Golden Knights forward Mark Stone, taking him out of the Stars lineup for the night.
According to the Stars, Heiskanen won’t be returning to the ice for some time. Head coach Peter DeBoer stated the Heiskanen will be out on a week-to-week basis. Heiskanen recent had an MRI, but is seeing a specialist to learn more about the exact extent of the injury.
With Heiskanen being out on a week-to-week basis, that means it’s unlikely he will be able to suit up for Team Finland at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. Recently minted Team Finland captain Aleksander Barkov said he is hopeful Heiskanen can play in the tournament, but it seems unlikely.
In the third period between the Stars and Golden Knights, Stone was going for a poke check when he slipped and fell directly into Heiskanen’s left leg. Heiskanen’s knee bent awkwardly and he was in clear pain as he hit the ice.
Heiskanen needed help off the ice before limping down the runway.
Following the game, DeBoer didn’t believe it was a dirty play from Stone, but he was curious why there wasn’t a five-minute major penalty called at the time. DeBoer called the play by Stone “reckless.”
The Stars ended up winning that game against the Golden Knights in overtime and improved to 32-17-1 on the season, good for second in the Central Division.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!