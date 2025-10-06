Rangers Secure 23-Man Roster, Feature One Young Star
New head coach Mike Sullivan let it go down to the wire, but the New York Rangers have their 23-man roster.
The Rangers' final move saw them assign forward Brett Berard down to the NHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. He now joins Brennan Othmann, Brendan Brisson, Connor Mackey and Gabe Perreault among the biggest names — and players who are recently coming off of league experience — over with the Wolf Pack. This latest move now means that young star Noah Laba has made the Rangers roster.
Berard is 23 years old and spent his 2024-25 season between the Wolf Pack and the Rangers. On NHL ice, he contributed ten points across 35 goals.
The full New York Rangers roster is as follows, as of presstime:
Forwards (14) — Jonny Brodzinski, Sam Carrick, Will Cuylle, Adam Edström, Laba, Alexis Lafrenière, J.T. Miller, Artemi Panarin, Juuso Pärssinen, Taylor Raddysh, Matt Rempe, Conor Sheary, Vincent Trocheck and Mika Zibanejad
Defenseman (seven) — Will Borgen, Adam Fox, Vladislav Gavrikov, Matthew Robertson, Braden Schneider, Carson Soucy, Urho Vaakanainen
Goaltenders (two) — Igor Shesterkin, Jonathan Quick
The full 28-man Hartford Wolf Pack roster is as follows, as of presstime:
Forwards (15) — Berard, Anton Blidh, Brisson, Jaroslav Chmelař, Justin Dowling, Trey Fix-Wolansky, Gavin Hain, Kyle Jackson, Sullivan Mack, Bryce McConnell-Barker, Othmann, Perreault, Dylan Roobroeck, Adam Sýkora, Carey Terrance and Kalle Väisänen
Defensemen (10) — Jackson Dorrington, Casey Fitzgerald, Parker Gavlas*, Blake Hillman, Mackey, Case McCarthy, Cooper Moore, Scott Morrow, Chris Ortiz and Derrick Pouliot
Goaltenders (three) — Talyn Boyko, Dylan Garand and Callum Tung
The Rangers and their 23-man roster will open their season against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Noah Laba Makes Opening-Night Roster
Laba was originally projected to start his first full pro season in Hartford and eventually work his way into the NHL mix. The 22-year old fourth-round pick (No. 111 overall) changed this matter on his own by having a standout camp. He led the team with six preseason points across two goals and four assists).
“We think he's had a great camp," Sullivan said of Laba according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post. "The player that I watched in the rookie games in Lehigh Valley versus the player that I watched in Boston the other day, I think he's made leaps and bounds, even just from a confidence standpoint. I think he physically is capable of playing at this level. He's big and he's strong, he brings good size. He can really skate. He’s probably provided evidence to himself that he belongs, and I think you can see it in his confidence when he's on the ice. We think he's had a terrific camp.”
He was also given the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award, given annually to the top Rangers rookie in training camp as selected by the media.
