Rangers Set Power Play Units for Opening Night
Ahead of opening night, the New York Rangers have set their power play units.
The Rangers are one of six teams — the Chicago Blackhawks, reigning Stanley Cup Champions Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Colorado Avalanche, and the Los Angeles Kings) who see action on the NHL's opening night. New York will host new head coach Mike Sullivan's former team of the Pittsburgh Penguins. Puck drop is slated for 8:00 p.m. EST at Madison Square Garden.
As previously mentioned, power play units for the Blueshirts have since been revealed:
PP1 — Adam Fox, Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck, Mika Zibanejad and J.T. Miller
None of the players on the core power play unit are a surprise, with all five being league veterans who have seen top PP action in the past.
Panarin is coming off his fifth 80-point season with the Rangers, which makes him tied for the most in team history.
PP2 — Braden Schneider, Conor Sheary, Will Cuylle, Alexis Lafrenière and Matt Rempe
Rempe's addition to the power play unit has turned heads. The 6'9", 261 23-year-old player is most well known for being an enforcer; but, he's also coming off his first full season in the league which saw him log eight total points (three goals, five assists).
While none of these were tallied on the power play — it's expected Sullivan is going to be utilizing Rempe on the power play for net-front strategies, given his size.
The full projected lineups for both the Penguins and the Rangers, as released by NHL.com, are as follows:
Rangers projected lineup
Will Cuylle — J.T. Miller — Mika Zibanejad
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary — Noah Laba — Taylor Raddysh
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Adam Fox
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Urho Vaakanainen — Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Jusso Parssinen, Matthew Robertson
Injured: None
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Ville Koivunen
Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Justin Brazeau
Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Philip Tomasino
Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea — Kris Letang
Caleb Jones — Harrison Brunicke
Arturs Silovs
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Filip Hallander, Mathew Dumba, Connor Clifton
Injured: Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Bryan Rust (lower body)
