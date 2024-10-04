Bold Predictions for Each NHL Pacific Division Team
With the NHL season officially kicking off with their Global Series, hockey is back. With the return of the meaningful hockey comes the return of even bigger and bolder predictions for the coming slate of games. Let's dive into some bold predictions for each of the teams in the Pacific Division, beginning with last year's division winner, the Vancouver Canucks.
Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks will miss the playoffs in 2025.
After an impressive season last year, expectations are high again in Vancouver. Unfortunately, they have the makeup of a team that will regress this year. With injuries nagging their goaltenders, the loss of Nikita Zadorov and trade deadline acquisition Elias Lindholm, and a ton of pressure on stars Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and JT Miller, the Canucks are in danger of falling out of the playoff picture.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers will lose in the Stanley Cup Finals again in 2025.
The Oilers are a lot of people’s choice to win the Stanley Cup this season, and it makes sense. But the thing that the Oilers haven’t quite solved, and will keep them from hoisting the championship trophy next June, is defense. Stuart Skinner gave them plenty in net, but they still lack that unquestioned, consistent number one defender that can give them 25+ minutes a night. It will cost the Oilers again this year when they lose in the Stanley Cup Finals again this season.
Los Angeles Kings
Quinton Byfield will score 35 goals this season.
The Kings are eager for the next step of Quinton Byfield’s development after his 20 goal, 55-point campaign last year. After signing a new contract, the 22-year-old center will step it up even further this year and hit the 35 goal mark. He’s ready to become the top offensive weapon for the Kings, and he can show it by setting a new offensive benchmark.
Vegas Golden Knights
Tomas Hertl records under 50 points in first full season with Golden Knights.
The Golden Knights went shopping for another star last year and landed one with Tomas Hertl coming to Vegas. Injuries cut his debut short, but he’s eager to return to top form in his first full season, but should be prepared to be disappointed. Hertl might struggle finding a role with his new team and his offensive performance will suffer for it.
Calgary Flames
Martin Pospisil will end the season as the Flames’ top center.
The Slovakian center had a decent first season with the Flames last year, with 24 points over 63 games. It might not inspire first-line center discussion, but he’s had an excellent summer and it could pay off in a big way for Pospisil and Calgary. With no player occupying the role currently and a lack of competition, Pospisil will play his way into the top line role.
Seattle Kraken
The Kraken will finish in the top three of the Pacific Division.
Two big free agent signings this summer have the Kraken back in contention in the Pacific, as they inked center Chandler Stephenson and defender Brandon Montour to huge deals. The team lacks a superstar forward, but they have depth all over the lineup and their latest additions will be enough to propel them into one of the three automatic playoff berths in the division.
Anaheim Ducks
Trevor Zegras and John Gibson are both traded.
John Gibson’s been the bedrock of the Anaheim Ducks for a decade, but he’s reaching the end of his tenure in Anaheim. and with Lukas Dostal ready to take the reins in net, Gibson will be shipped out of town. Zegras is in a similar position, with plenty of other young forwards ready to carry the franchise into the future. Zegras will join Gibson as the two major Ducks player to leave the team this season.
San Jose Sharks
The Sharks will have two rookies score 25 goals or more.
Macklin Celebrini is the real deal for the Sharks, and he’s a favorite to capture the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie. One of the sources of competition is his own teammate, Will Smith. The 19 year-old dazzled in the NCAA as a freshman, much like Celebrini did last year, and he’s also slated for a top-six role in San Jose. It’s entirely possible, and highly likely, that the Sharks have a pair of rookies record 25 goals in the same season.
