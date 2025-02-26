Avalanche, Brad Marchand a Perfect Match
There is no guarantee that the Boston Bruins will trade their captain, Brad Marchand, before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Marchand doesn't seem keen on leaving the organization, but the Bruins are stuck in a rough place. They are outside the Eastern Conference playoff race and have made no progress on a contract extension with their veteran winger.
With so much going against the Bruins, a trade feels more possible. If they decide to make this momentous trade, a perfect trade partner is waiting to bring Marchard into the fold: the Colorado Avalanche.
The Avalanche are another team on the playoff bubble, but their Stanley Cup outlook is much more optimistic than the Bruins. Headlined by two of the NHL's top stars, Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, they are a team that can make noise in a playoff series. What they need now is another scoring winger to join their top six.
The Avs' roster drastically changed when they traded superstar winger Mikko Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes. Bringing forwards Jack Drury and Martin Necas to the organization in return, the team still hasn't filled the void left by Rantanen's departure.
That's where Marchand comes in. The scrappy and tenacious winger would make an ideal winger alongside MacKinnon. He's a dogged forechecker, possesses elite reflexes around the net, and can create space for MacKinnon when he has the puck.
Marchand is also an excellent scorer. He's the second-leading scorer for the Bruins this season at age 36. Through 58 games, he has 20 goals and 25 assists for 45 points. Imagine adding that production to the Avalanche's top-six group. It would make a huge difference as the Avs try to win their second Stanley Cup in the last five seasons.
There's one other aspect to consider. MacKinnon and Marchand are Nova Scotia natives, alongside Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby. Colorado fans have salivated at the possibility of MacKinnon and best buddy Crosby playing together for the Avs, but what if the Nova Scotian reunion is MacKinnon and Marchand? The two train together in the offseason and showed chemistry recently at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
The Avalanche have a legitimate need for Marchand. The Avs need his skill set and production to make a proper Stanley Cup run in 2025. He'd also be a perfect fit for their locker room, already having a repertoire with the team's top players. It makes too much sense. The Avalanche is the perfect landing spot for Brad Marchand.
