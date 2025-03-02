Bruins Hoping for Best With Brand Marchand Injury
The Boston Bruins may have defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins to crawl two points closer to an Eastern Conference wild card spot, but they lost a big piece of their lineup along the way. Early in the opening frame against the Penguins, Bruins captain Brad Marchand suffered a brutal injury that forced him into an early exit from the game.
In just his third shift of the game, Marchand was going to play a puck in the corner when Penguins defenseman P.O. Joseph went for a clean check on the Bruins captain. Joseph’s stick got caught awkwardly on Marchand’s left skate, forcing his legs to spread as he crashed hard into the boards.
Marchand was on the ice in pain for a while before being helped off the ice and eventually ruled out with an upper-body injury. Joseph was not penalized on the play but was the target of the Bruins for the rest of the first period. While Marchand didn’t return to the game, neither did Joseph who suffered an upper-body injury of his own.
The Bruins did not have a complete update on Marchand following the win, but Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman noted that there is hope it’s nothing serious.
“The Bruins expect to have a better idea tomorrow,” Friedman said on Saturday Headlines. “The good news is it doesn’t appear that anybody’s concerned this is a long-term thing. We’ll see where that goes, hopefully he’s okay.”
Marchand recorded just 2:18 of ice time before leaving the contest. In 61 total games played this season, he has 21 goals and 26 assists for 47 total points.
The Bruins are in a tight spot heading to the trade deadline, sitting outside of an Eastern Conference wild card spot and a few key names on trade boards. Surprisingly, Marchand is one of those names floating around the trade market.
Marchand isn’t being actively shopped by the Bruins, but reports indicate that they aren’t turning away inquiries about him.
