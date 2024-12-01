Bruins Celebrate 100 Years With Centennial Game Against Canadiens
The Boston Bruins are set to become the third team in NHL history to hit 100 years in the league. Joining the Montreal Canadiens (founded in 1909) and the Toronto Maple Leafs (founded in 1917), the Bruins were founded in 1924 and are still going strong as one of the sport’s most notable franchises.
The Bruins played their first ever game on December 1, 1924, a 2-1 win over the Montreal Maroons. They would go on to win only five more games of the 1924-25 season.
The Bruins are celebrating their 100th birthday by hosting a “Centennial Game” against the Canadiens. Numerous icons from Bruins history are sure to be on hand to celebrate one of the most successful franchises ever in the NHL.
In their 100 years in the league, the Bruins have won the Stanley Cup six times; the first coming in 1929 over the New York Rangers, and most recently in 2011 against the Vancouver Canucks.
The Bruins have retired 12 numbers over the years and have seen 52 Hall of Fame players don their uniform. Six other names associated with the Bruins franchise have been inducted into the Hall of Fame as builders.
Before dropping the puck against the Canadiens, the Bruins revealed a unique statue to further commemorate 100 years as a team. Outside of TD Garden, the Bruins unveiled a bear statue shaped similarly to one found within their alternate logo.
According to the Bruins, the statue pays tribute to the fans of the past, present, and future.
“Today, as we unveil this new Bear statue in celebration of the Boston Bruins’ first 100 years, we mark not just a milestone in our team’s history, but a symbol of the enduring spirit of this franchise and its fans”, Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said. “We are proud that this statue will greet generations of hockey fans, players and all who pass by, reminding them of the rich legacy we have built together and the exciting future that lies ahead.”
The new bear statue was designed by Harry Weber, the same artist who created the Bobby Orr statue depicting “The Goal.”
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!