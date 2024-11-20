Bruins Close Coaching Search After Interim Decision
Despite only having 41 regulation losses in a little over two seasons as Boston Bruins head coach, Jim Mongomery was fired from his position thanks to a brutal start to 2024-25. With a record of 8-9-3 through 20 games, including some really brutal losses in recent outings, the Bruins decided it was time to go in a new direction.
Montgomery was fired by the Bruins and replaced by associate coach Jim Sacco, who has been given the interim tag. Sacco will likely finish out the 2024-25 season as the interim head coach, but he’ll be first in line when the Bruins begin their search for their full-time replacement for Montgomery.
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, it’s likely the Bruins don’t even call other candidates before they give Sacco a fair shake.
“The Bruins will give him a real look before reaching out to any other candidates,” LeBrun said in a tweet. “My understanding is there won't be a coaching search for now. Sacco is well-liked and well-respected within the organization and gets a real crack at it first.”
Sacco has a brief history as an NHL head coach, having led the Colorado Avalanche for four full seasons. In 294 games with the Avalanche, Sacco holds a career coaching record of 130-134-30.
During his time in Colorado, Sacco led the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup Playoffs just once in 2009-10. The Avalanche lose in six games to the San Jose Sharks in the first round.
The Bruins have a real belief in Sacco and have likely been looking to give him this promotion for some time. Sacco was hired as an assistant in Boston in 2014 and was recently promoted to associate coach.
According to Mike Grinnell of the Spittin’ Chiclets Podcast, the promotion came with the notice that Mongomery was on a short leash.
Montgomery entered the 2024-25 season in the final year of his contract and in need to impress behind the bench. In his 184 games in Boston, he posted a 120-41-23 record, but only one series win in the postseason.
Sacco is getting the first shot at head coaching duties in Boston before they open an official search. His time as interim will essentially be used as a test drive. If the Bruins like what they see, they won’t even bother making calls. If things continue to go south, there are sure to be plenty of names who get a call from a Boston area code.
