Avalanche Forward On Fire Since Return to Lineup
The Colorado Avalanche are 4-3 over their last seven games. That might not sound impressive, but for the Avs this is the best case scenario.
What is giving the Avalanche such optimism through this stretch is the return of winger Valeri Nichushkin. The former Stanley Cup-winning forward was in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHLPA's Player Assistance Program, which kept him away from the team without pay for six months.
The Avs sorely missed their scoring power forward, and the hole in their top-six was glaring without Nichushkin in the lineup. But since his return, he's been absolutely on fire. His first few games were a bit of a warm-up, recording four shots on goal while skating around 18 minutes of ice time.
His fourth game was a reminder of just how valuable he is to Colorado. He scored his first goal of the season, added two assists and played 19 minutes in top-six role. Nichushkin looked fast, dominant around the net and filled the void of secondary scoring perfectly.
It kicked off a four game point streak that has brought the Russian winger back into the fold, and he is likely going to ride this hot stretch for a few weeks. He's up to three goals and three assists over seven games, and now he's playing a majority of his ice time with star center Nathan MacKinnon. The duo looks like a pairing the Avalanche will stick with as long as possible, as it's clearly working and allows the team to separate MacKinnon and fellow superstar Mikko Rantanen.
The return of Nichushkin should also help the team's pursuit of a playoff spot and division title. The Avs are attempting to gain traction in the Central Division, and one key area they need to improve is their goal differential. Bringing back their former 25-goal scorer who is motivated to prove he can contribute and not be a distraction for his team is a huge addition for an offensively needy team.
Nichushkin is red-hot since returning to the Avalanche lineup and it's coming at a perfect time for Colorado. The Avs remain a team to watch for, and now with the addition of another top-six winger, they are improving their stock steadily.
