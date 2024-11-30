Wild Acquire Top Young Defender From Blue Jackets
After building speculation, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Minnesota Wild have swung a deal that could have big implications for both teams. NHL insiders Frank Seravalli and Pierre LeBrun reported that the Wild traded for top young defenseman David Jiricek, ending weeks of trade speculation surrounding the young puck mover.
According to Seravalli, the Wild and Blue Jackets swung a blockbuster trade for the 21-year-old defender. The Wild reportedly sent veteran defenseman Daemon Hunt, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2027 second-round pick, and a 2027 fourth-round pick to Columbus in exchange for Jiricek and a 2025 fifth-round pick.
Jiricek was originally drafted by the Blue Jackets with the sixth overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft. The Czechian native is a whopping 6'4 and over 200 pounds, giving him the ideal size all NHL teams crave. Add in the fact that he's right-handed and it was no surprise how coveted he was when word spread about him wanting out of Columbus.
Though he's just 21, he already has some NHL experience. Last season, he played 43 NHL games in what turned out to be his biggest opportunity with the Blue Jackets. Averaging 14:30 minutes of ice-time per game, he managed one goal and nine assists for 10 points.
This season, he began the year with the NHL team, but was sent down rather quickly to the AHL. It was after this move that Jiricek's trade request became public.
Now, Jiricek gets a fresh start in Minnesota. The Wild have invested heavily in improving their defensive prospects, and Jiricek is now the second highly-touted defensemen to join their organization in the last calendar year.
The team drafted University of Denver standout Zeev Buium at this past draft and he appears to be a top pairing defender at the NHL level. Now they add in Jiricek, who has all of the makings of a top pairing, shutdown defenseman, and suddenly the Wild have a deep and loaded group of prospects on the way.
