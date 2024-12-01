Fans Chant for Canucks Star During WWE Event
J.T. Miller has been out of the Vancouver Canucks lineup for a couple of weeks due to personal reasons, but the fans are still showing their support. During a WWE event being hosted at the Canucks’ home arena, a “J.T. Miller” chant broke out.
During the main event of WWE’s Survivor Series being held at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, a couple of chants started in support of the Canucks star forward.
Wrestling fans have always been creative with their chants and sometimes they make sure to add some local flair to the entertainment. With Miller being out of the lineup, this was a great show of support for a crucial member of the Canucks’ lineup.
Miller has played 17 games this season and has scored six goals and 10 assists for 16 total points. He’s coming off the best season of his career where he put up 37 goals and 66 assists for 103 total points.
The Canucks are 12-7-3 on the year and currently holding down the second wild card spot in the Western Conference. They’ve played five games without Miller in the lineup and have gone 3-2-0.
It’s not clear when Miller will end his leave of absence and return to the team, but everyone is supporting him as he works on whatever it is he needs to. Even the wrestling fans are cheering for a swift and healthy return to the Canucks’ lineup.
