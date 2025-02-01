Bruins Winger Named First Star of Month
Even though the Boston Bruins haven't had the season they wanted thus far, David Pastrnak hasn't missed a single beat.
Pastrnak, 28, continues to score at a torrid pace, now up to 24 goals and 61 points on the season. For comparison, he has five more goals and 21 more points than the next-closest player on the team (Brad Marchand with 19 goals and 40 points).
The Czech-born forward has been one of the top scorers in the league for a while now, but he's been on an unreal pace over the past month. In 14 January games, Pastrnak scored 11 goals and 24 points, leading all NHL players (tied for the lead in goals), and factored in on an absurd 58.5 percent of his team's goals throughout the month. He only had two games out of 14 where he did not register a single point - against the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 7 and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Jan. 9, but scored two or more points eight times.
After a month like that, Pastrnak unsurprisingly earned the honor of being the NHL's first star of the month. This is the seventh time he's been one of the league's three stars of the month, most recently being the third star of the month for October of 2023.
Despite Pastrnak's incredible month, the Bruins still struggled throughout January with a 5-7-2 record. They may have earned points in half of their games, but they're still just outside the playoff picture with 56 points and a 25-22-6 record.
There's still a lot of hockey to play, but Pastrnak's teammates will have to start helping him out more if the Bruins want to keep their eight-year playoff streak alive.
Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski were named the second and third stars of the month, respectively.
