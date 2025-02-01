Capitals Goalie Named Second Star of Month
The Washington Capitals are shocking the rest of the NHL as one of the top teams in the league with a 34-11-6 record. Not only are the Capitals atop the Metropolitan Division, they lead the entire Eastern Conference by six whole standings points.
A big reason why the Capitals have been atop the NHL is the surprising season of goalie Logan Thompson. The month of January was particularly strong for Thompson, as he is yet to lose in regulation since the calendar flipped to 2025.
The NHL sees what Thompson is doing and has named him the second star of the month for January. In nine games played in the month, Thompson went 8-0-1 with a pair of shutouts, a .947 save percentage, and 1.48 goals against average. Thompson allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his nine appearances in January.
2024-25 is just Thompson’s first year in Washington, and he’s already proving to be well worth the offseason trade. The Capitals sent a pair of third-round draft picks, one at the 2024 draft and another in 2025.
Thompson has been near unbeatable all season with a 23-2-3 record in 28 games played in 2024-25. With a .927 save percentage and 2.05 goals against average on the year, it’s safe to say Thompson may be earning his way into the Vezina Trophy conversation this year.
The hard work and success has been paying off for Thompson, as he and the Capitals agreed to a six-year contract extension worth $5.85 million annually.
The NHL also recognized Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak as the first star of the month and Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski as the third star of the month.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!