Flames Goalie Named NHL Rookie of Month
The Calgary Flames are one of the top teams in the Western Conference and may be on a surprise path to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Much of the Flames’ solid season can be chalked up to the great work of rookie goalie Dustin Wolf.
There is no doubt that Wolf has stolen the show in Calgary and has emerged as the Flames’ starting goalie, and the league is recognizing his solid work. The NHL has named Wolf the league’s Rookie of the Month for January.
Wolf appeared in 10 games in January and picked up a 7-3-0 record with a .922 save percentage and 2.32 goals against average. Over the whole 2024-25 season, Wolf has played in 29 games, picking up a 19-8-2 record with a pair of shutouts.
In the month of January, Wolf led rookie goalies with 270 saves and became the second rookie goalie in Flames history to secure seven wins in a single month.
The 2024-25 season has been Wolf’s first real run at the NHL level and he is not disappointing in Calgary. With Wolf’s help, the Flames are holding down playoff positioning with a 25-18-7 record.
According to the NHL, Wolf beat out fellow rookie goalies Jakub Dobes and Leevi Merilainen as rookie of the months as well as Lane Hutson and Marco Kasper.
The NHL is yet to have a repeat winner for Rookie of the Month in the 2024-25 season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!