Blue Jackets Defenseman Named Third Star of Month
Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets is continuing to build on his fantastic 2024-2025 season, and the NHL has just named him the Third Star of the Month for January. The league announced their "Three Stars" for this past month, and Werenski kicked off the group joined by Logan Thompson of the Washington Capitals and David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins.
Werenski put together a fantastic month for the Blue Jackets as he tries to win his first ever Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman. He led the Jackets to an excellent record during the first month of 2025, going 10-3-1 and putting them into a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Werenski was the the team's best player and one of the most productive skaters across the NHL. Over 14 games this past month, he registered six goals and added 11 assists for 17 points. All six of his goals were scored at even-strength as well, which was tied for first amongst all skaters. He also ended the month on a five-game point streak.
Werenski is battlng for the NHL lead in defensive scoring. Through 52 games, he has 17 goals and 40 assists for 57 points, tied for second among all defensemen. He sits just two points shy of the leader, Quinny Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks.
What's even more impressive is that Werenski is tied with his previous career-best offensive campaign, which took him 70 games to reach last season. He's done it in nearly 30 less games this year, and he's still building. His recognition as the Third Star of the Month is the latest feather in his cap, but he's building towards a career-best season and a hopeful playoff berth for the Blue Jackets in the Eastern Conference.
