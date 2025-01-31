NHL Announces Increase to Salary Cap
The NHL is finally out of the shadow of the COVID pandemic and there are expectations that a stagnant salary cap will be a thing of the past. After a few years of a slowly increasing cap, the NHL and NHLPA has released salary cap estimates for the next three seasons.
In 2025-26, the NHL will see the salary cap increase by $7.5 million from $88 million to $95.5 million. An even bigger jump is expected in 2026-27 increasing all the way to $104 million. In 2027-28, the NHL expects to see the salary cap take another jump to $113.5 million.
It’ll certainly pay to be a free agent in the coming seasons with massive contracts expected from all over the league. Whether they are reasonable deals or not based on a player’s skill is to be seen, but for now it can be expected that salaries will follow suit.
The highest-paid player in the NHL for the 2024-25 season is Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews at $13.25 million. That’s 15% of the salary cap. By the 2027-28, the final year of that contract, Matthews will only account for 11% of the cap.
Starting in the 2025-26 season, Leon Draisaitl will take over as the highest-paid player in the NHL with a $14 million annual salary. The huge increase in the cap ceiling is already making Draisaitl’s contract look much more reasonable for the Edmonton Oilers.
While Draisaitl is set to make $14 million annually, his superstar teammate Connor McDavid is expected to surpass that when he signs an extension possibly this offseason. With the salary cap looking to take a big jump, it’s tough to tell right now just how much money McDavid will sign on the dotted line for.
The NHL was stuck with a “flat-cap” between 2020 and 2022 ($81.5 million) and only incrementally increased in the few seasons following. The jump from 2022-23 to 2023-24 was the biggest jump the league had seen since pre-COVID ($83.5 million to $88 million).
This kind of move has been in the works and rumored for quite some time now, but fans and players are excited to see what kind of impact a huge salary cap will have on the NHL.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!