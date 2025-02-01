Trade Details Revealed for Stars, Sharks Deal
The Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks have finalized a major deal in advance of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. The Stars are all-in on the Stanley Cup once again, and currently sit in one of the top three spots in the Central Division. With a few injuries affecting the lineup in Dallas, the Stars plucked two valuable veterans that should help in their championship pursuit.
After news broke that the Stars and Sharks were working on a deal, the full details were released by the organizations. The Stars acquired forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Cody Ceci for a 2025 first-round pick and a conditional third-round pick. The condition on that pick states that if the Stars make the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals, the draft choice will stay a third-rounder, otherwise it will revert to the fourth-round selection that originated from the Winnipeg Jets.
For the Stars, they get two productive and proven players that should fit in well to their system and contribute. Granlund has recreated himself while playing with San Jose, and reestablished himself as a top-six playmaking forward. The 32-year-old has 45 points in 52 games this year and scored 60 points in 69 games last season. He can come in and play on any of the top three lines for Dallas, playing either the center or on the wing, and will help set up scorers like Wyatt Johnston, Jason Robertson, and Jamie Benn.
Ceci brings another veteran puck-mover to Dallas that can help fill the void left by Nils Lundkvist and Miro Heiskanen's injuries. Ceci is known as a mobile, third-pairing defender who can kill penalties and play on the second power play. When the blue line is healthy, he should ideally bump fellow veteran Matthew Dumba from the lineup on the bottom pairing.
For the Sharks, they make tidy work of acquiring assets for veterans. The guaranteed first-round pick is the big get, but they could possibly have two selections in the top-96 picks if this trade works out in their favor. It's a gamble worth taking for the rebuilding San Jose squad.
