Trade Details Revealed for Stars, Sharks Deal

We have acquired Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci from the @sanjosesharks for a 2025 First-Round Pick and 2025 Conditional Third-Round Pick.



Welcome to #TexasHockey, Mikael and Cody!



