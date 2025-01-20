Bruins Winger Named Third Star of Week
The Boston Bruins are struggling to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff race, but their star winger David Pastrnak is doing everything he can to drag them along anyways. The Bruins' top offensive player is having another stellar season, and his last few games have been so impressive he was named the NHL's Third Star of the Week for the week ending January 19th.
Joining the Bruins' Pastrnak for the NHL's "Three Stars" were Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators as the Second Star and Washington Capitals goalie Logan Thompson being named the First Star of the week.
Pastrnak dominated in his two games of action during the week ending January 19th. he posted a pair of three-point performances, starting with a goal and two assists in a 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The NHL's Public Relations team shared an interesting statistic regarding Pastrnak's latest performance in their write up of the week's Three Stars.
"Pastrnak, who also recorded three points Jan. 11 at FLA (2-1—3)," NHL PR wrote. "Became the 10th different player in franchise history to produce three points in at least three consecutive contests and the first since Ray Bourque."
His impressive performance puts him in elite organizational company as he joins Ray Bourque. The week continues Pastrnak's team-leading campaign. Through 47 games played this year, he has 21 goals and 30 assists for 51 points. He leads the Bruins in all three offensive categories, and the 28-year-old is once again the top player in Boston.
Pastrnak will need his teammates to step their games up in order to reclaim a playoff spot. Captain Brad Marchand went through a hot streak, but he's been struggling over the past few weeks. The same can be said for their starting goaltender Jeremy Swayman, who has had issues all season since signing his contract extension.
