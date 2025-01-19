Oilers' Connor McDavid Facing Hearing After Canucks Incident
Thigs for heated between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks as the final seconds ticked off the clock. With the Canucks ahead 3-2 with just a couple of seconds left, a massive scrum broke out involving multiple stars on both teams, including Oilers captain Connor McDavid.
The NHL Department of Player Safety was quick to get involved with hearings for the Oilers superstar and Canucks’ defenseman Tyler Myers. The date and time of the hearings are yet to be determined by the league.
In the middle of the scuffle, McDavid and Canucks forward Conor Garland got tied up and a near wrestling match took place. As the two separated on their own, McDavid hit Garland with a cross-check directly to the face.
That cross-check was the spark for the bigger melee that saw officials hand out 12 different penalties with just three seconds left in the game.
McDavid was given a match penalty for his cross-check and an automatic hearing from the Department of Player Safety.
Myers was not part of the initial scrum, but as Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard was skating towards Myers, he handed Bouchard a hard cross-check to the head. Myers was also given a match penalty.
By looking at the box score, McDavid was only given a five-minute major and 10-minute misconduct for his cross-check. Myers was given the same infractions but had an added two minutes for slashing.
The league will have to decide on discipline for the two star players but it’s possible they turn out to be different punishments.
The Oilers and Canucks racked up 62 total penalty minutes through the entire game.
