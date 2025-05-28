Report: Bruins Hire First-Time Head Coach
After firing Jim Montgomery during the 2024-25 season and utilizing Joe Sacco on an interim basis, the Boston Bruins have reportedly found a new head coach. First reported by Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects, the Bruins are ready to announce Marco Sturm as their newest head coach.
While not yet confirmed by the Bruins, Sturm will be a first time head coach in the NHL after spending the last few seasons as the head coach of the American Hockey League’s Ontario Reign.
The Reign are the AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, an organization Sturm has been a part of since 2018.
While Sturm is the reported winner of the Bruins job, general manager Don Sweeney made it clear Sacco was among those being discussed as the permanent replacement for Montgomery. Sacco, former Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft, and Washington Capitals assistant coach Mitch Love were all high on the Bruins’ list of potential hires.
Following a terrible 2024-25 season, the Bruins are hoping Sturm can bring a fresh start to the team and turn things around quickly. The Bruins finished 2024-25 with a 33-39-10 record, tied for the fewest standings points in the Eastern Conference. The Philadelphia Flyers finished with the same record and 76 standings points.
During his playing days, Sturm spent 938 career games, including 302 with the Bruins over five seasons. Mostly a member of the San Jose Sharks, Sturm has scored a total of 242 goals and 245 assists for 487 points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!