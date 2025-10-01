Bruins Honor Bull Gang With New BRUNT Partnership
When the Boston Bruins hit the ice at TD Garden this fall, the spotlight won’t just be on the players. Thanks to a new partnership with BRUNT Workwear, the behind-the-scenes crew responsible for transforming the arena and keeping it running — known as the Bull Gang — is finally getting the recognition it deserves.
BRUNT, a Massachusetts-based workwear company founded to support tradespeople, has been named the official workwear brand of the Bruins, TD Garden, and the 90-person Bull Gang. The crew is responsible for flipping the arena from basketball court to hockey rink — sometimes overnight — as well as maintaining the facility and prepping the ice so the Bruins can compete at the highest level.
“The Bull Gang is one of the toughest crews in professional sports,” said BRUNT founder and CEO Eric Girouard. “They’re grinding overnights to flip from ice to court, manage the facilities and equipment, and make sure everything is ready for the athletes to compete and for fans to have an awesome experience. Most people don’t have much visibility into what goes on behind the scenes to make these experiences possible, so we were excited to shine a light on them.”
For Girouard, the partnership is a natural extension of BRUNT’s mission to celebrate the tradespeople who keep the world running — whether they’re building homes, fixing pipes, or transforming arenas.
“We only invest in partnerships that connect us to this community in an authentic way,” he said. “These workers are the engine that keeps the country running, and being a brand that they’re proud to wear is the only thing that matters to us.”
It’s a sentiment that resonates deeply with Bruins defenseman and alternate captain Charlie McAvoy, who has also signed on as a BRUNT partner. McAvoy grew up in a blue-collar family — his father is a fourth-generation plumber — and says that upbringing shaped his entire approach to hockey.
“I learned early on that nothing ever gets handed to you. If you want something, you have to work for it,” McAvoy said. “Growing up around my dad and the family business made that really clear to me, and I try and bring that work ethic and commitment to the ice every day.”
For McAvoy, partnering with BRUNT felt like a natural fit because the company embodies the same values he grew up with.
“BRUNT is about supporting people who show up every day and put in the work, just like the Bull Gang does at TD Garden,” he said. “There are guys on the Bull Gang who have worked there for decades — longer than any one player will ever skate for the Bruins. That dedication deserves to be respected and celebrated.”
The Bull Gang’s work is grueling and often invisible to fans. On some days, they have just a few hours to tear down a Celtics basketball court, uncover and prep the ice, rig equipment, and reset the arena — all before puck drop.
“Time is our biggest challenge, hands down,” said Joao Rebelo, TD Garden’s director of operations. “You’re talking about breaking down a full NBA court, moving thousands of pounds of equipment, and getting it done quickly without sacrificing safety — often overnight, so the fans never see what goes into it.”
The BRUNT partnership has given the crew not only gear designed for the demands of their job, but also a level of recognition that’s long overdue.
“We’re used to being the ‘invisible crew’ — the ones who make it all happen without a spotlight,” Rebelo said. “With BRUNT shining a light on what we do, it’s given the whole team a sense of pride. It’s nice to be seen and appreciated for the work we put in day in and day out.”
For BRUNT, that’s exactly the point — to celebrate the people who make game day possible, even if most fans never see them. And for McAvoy, whose path to the NHL was shaped by the same blue-collar values that define the Bull Gang, it’s about giving credit where it’s due.
“They’re part of the team,” McAvoy said. “The work they do every week is something every player notices and respects.”
