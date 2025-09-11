Multiple Teams Interested in Bruins Forward
The Boston Bruins are hoping to bounce back in the upcoming NHL season after a rotten 2024-25 campaign. Finishing the season with a 33-39-10 record, the Bruins found themselves at the bottom of the Eastern Conference for the first time since 1997.
Heading into 2025-26, the Bruins will look to have a resurgence, but may not have a key piece of the lineup along for the ride. A report from RG has indicated that multiple teams are interested in Bruins forward Pavel Zacha.
Most notable among the teams interested in Zacha’s talents are the Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames. An NHL source told RG that nothing is imminent, but teams have called the Bruins about Zacha’s availability.
“The Canadiens definitely have interest in Zacha and have inquired about him, but they’re not the only team,” the source told RG. “Several teams — I’m told the Flames are one — continue to express interest in him.”
Zacah is about to enter his fourth season with the Bruins after seven years as a member of the New Jersey Devils. Over his first three years in Boston, Zacha has notched 56 goals and 107 assists for 163 points in 242 games.
In 2023-24, Zacha had a career year with the Bruins, posting 21 goals and 38 assists for 59 points.
The Canadiens made noise earlier in the offseason with one of the biggest trades of the summer by adding defenseman Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders. Still in need of a standout second line center, the Canadiens might not be done testing the trade waters.
Zacha would take over second line center duties right away in Montreal, helping bolster a roster one the verge of Stanley Cup contention.
As for the Flames, they are looking to add pieces that can get them over the hump as at team. The Flames finished the 2024-25 season with the same number of points as the St. Louis Blues, but it was the Blue who made the playoffs thanks to tie breakers.
Zacha could play center or a wing if he is to be dealt out of Boston. Still with two years left on his contract, he’s currently listed as the Bruins’ second line left winger.
Zacha’s contract runs through the 2026-27 season at $4.75 million against the salary cap annually and carries a modified no-trade clause.
