Huge Expectations Already Set for Sharks Rookie
Macklin Celebrini isn’t far removed from being the first pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and he’s already expected to bring big things to the San Jose Sharks organization. While it may take some time to get the Sharks back into the playoffs, Celebrini can be a shining light and can make an immediate impact.
Already projected to be the Sharks’ first line center, NHL Network discussed what they hope to see from Celebrini in his season as a professional. Celebrini may only be 18 years old, but the bar is already set pretty high.
“I think he’s going to be fantastic right away,” NHL Network’s Mike Johnson said. “He went in and played at university as a 17-year-old and won the Hobey Baker playing against 22, 23, 24-year-olds.”
Celebrini became the youngest player to ever win the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA’s top player at the age of 17. In just 38 games of college hockey, Celebrini scored 32 goals and 32 assists for 64 points with Boston University.
That sort of gap isn’t easy for a ton of kids, but Celebrini stood tall and is only going to get better as he ages. To build off of his Hobey Baker win, the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year is a fair target to aim for.
“I expect him to be the likely Calder Trophy winner,” Johnson said. “I expect him to put up good stats and offer up a more complete game than [Connor] Bedard.”
Bedard was the first overall pick at the 2023 NHL Draft and was named Rookie of the Year after his first season with the Chicago Blackhawks. Celebrini will have a similar outlook for his rookie season, as the Sharks won’t provide too much help.
“His biggest challenge might be San Jose,” Johnson said. “They’re not going to be very good.”
Rebuilding the Sharks into a powerhouse is going to take some time, but with Celebrini as a centerpiece, there is plenty to look forward to.
