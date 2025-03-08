Who Will Be Bruins' Next Captain After Brad Marchand Trade?
Brad Marchand is no longer a Boston Bruin, as surreal as it may seem.
Just before Friday's trade deadline, the Bruins shocked the hockey world by trading their captain and longest-tenured player to the Florida Panthers, the very same team that's eliminated them in each of the past two years. It's truly the end of an era in Boston, as Marchand was the lone remaining player from the Bruins' 2011 Stanley Cup-winning team.
As Marchand heads down to South Florida, the Bruins have no shortage of questions to answer. Chief among them being, who will be the next to wear the "C"?
Well, general manager Don Sweeney confirmed that the Bruins will not appoint a new captain for the rest of the season, so it will be a decision for a later date. Once they do decide on a new captain, though, there are two very clear options: forward David Pastrnak and defenseman Charlie McAvoy.
Pastrnak, 28, seems like the obvious choice at first glance. He's been with the Bruins for 11 years, making him the longest-tenured player on the roster, and is easily their biggest star now, being one of the best scoring forwards in the league. He also has an big, outgoing personality, much like Marchand.
That said, McAvoy, 27, has a very strong case as well. While he's a year younger and hasn't been with the Bruins quite as long, the Boston University product is a quiet leader by example. He stands up for his teammates, takes accountability on the ice and is simply a player his teammates can rally around.
It's worth mentioning that McAvoy is currently out with a shoulder injury he suffered at last month's 4 Nations Face-Off. There's currently no timetable for his return, and the Bruins essentially waving the white flag on this season means there's no real reason to rush him back. While he should be back before the Bruins decide on their next captain, his absence could impact the team's decision.
Losing Marchand, a player who may have his number in the rafters at TD Garden when all is said and done, undeniably stings, but whether they give the "C" to Pastrnak or McAvoy, they'll be in good hands in terms of on-ice leadership.
