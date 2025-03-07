Hurricanes and Stars Working on Mikko Rantanen Trade
The trade deadline has arrived and it looks as though the Carolina Hurricanes are moving on from the recently acquired Mikko Rantanen. The Hurricanes traded for Rantanen in a big three-team blockbuster, but after just a couple of weeks, Carolina is reportedly flipping him to the Dallas Stars.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, overnight conversations between the Hurricanes and Stars reached a peak. Nothing has been announced or confirmed by either team, but Rantanen to the Stars appears to be happening.
Friedman tweeted that talks between the two teams intensified and that the framework of a deal was in place.
One of the key selling points for Rantanen to be pleased with another move was the signing of a contract extension. The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta stated that Rantanen would be open to signing an extension with “the right team,” and that the Stars were one of those teams.
Seravalli tweeted that the Stars received permission from the Hurricanes to begin conversations on a contract extension. If something can be met between Rantanen and the Stars, that will be the destination.
As the sun rises on deadline day, no deal or trade has been made official, but the groundwork has been laid for Rantenen to be on the move yet again.
The Hurricanes acquired Rantanen from the Colorado Avalanche in a surprise three-team blockbuster move. Rantanen was leading the Avalanche in goals with 25, but hasn’t had the same success in Carolina.
In 13 games with the Hurricanes, Rantanen has a pair of goals and six total points. He even struggled a bit representing Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Rantanen was in the Hurricanes lineup for their most recent contest against the Boston Bruins and was held from the scoresheet. He picked up a two-minute minor penalty for hooking.
The Hurricanes offered Rantanen a contract extension, but he was never situated following a trade out of Carolina that completely blindsided him. Once the Hurricanes got clarity on the situation, they opened the floor to every option possible, including flipping the star forward after just a few weeks.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!