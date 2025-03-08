Senators Captain Gets Emotional After Trade Deadline
The Ottawa Senators took one of the biggest swings of the trade deadline when they acquired Dylan Cozens from the Buffalo Sabres for Jacob Bernard-Docker and Josh Norris. The move to add Cozens wasn’t much of a surprise as he had been on the Sabres’ trade block all season, but sending Norris the other way caught Senators fans off guard.
More than just Senators fans, their captain Brady Tkachuk was emotional after learning of Norris’ departure. Following the deal, Tkachuk opened up about the move and didn’t hold back his feelings.
“Yeah, it’s pretty tough,” Tkachuk said after a few seconds of searching for a response. “Yeah, it sucks. Losing a guy like that. Obviously, everybody knows how much he means to me. Next question.”
Before even making it to the NHL and becoming vital pieces of the Senators’ young core, Tkachuk and Norris grew up playing together and were best friends off the ice in Ottawa. It seemed almost certain those two would remain in Ottawa for a number of years as they looked to build the Senators into a powerhouse.
Norris has played 53 games this season with 20 goals and 12 assists for 33 total points. Over his 236-game career he has 90 goals and 66 assists for 156 points.
Holding back tears, Tkachuk continued to try and speak with the media about the move.
“Just our history,” Tkachuk said. “Sorry, I’m just going to keep it short and sweet.”
Tkachuk did try and look ahead at what’s to come with Cozens and Dennis Gilbert entering the Senators organization, albeit under unexpected circumstances.
“We’re going to welcome them with open arms,” Tkachuk said. “I feel bad a little bit that this is the initial reaction. Of course I think they’re going to understand why it’s a little bit of a whirlwind for me personally.”
Despite the emotions and the stress of trade deadline day, Tkachuk understands he is the Senators' captain and was given that privilege for a reason.
“That being said it’s all about being a good captain,” Tkachuk said. “Being a good teammate, making sure they have everything they need and have the support from day one that they are going to be important pieces to our team.”
The Senators are going to be in a huge playoff race for the rest of the season. No teams in the Eastern Conference have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but six are within striking distance of the second wild card spot.
