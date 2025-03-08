Who Won the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline?
With the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline completed, the focus on the Stanley Cup Playoffs can begin. Deadline day was entertaining and chaotic this year, but which teams are the biggest winners?
Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche catapulted to Stanley Cup favorites after pulling off aggressive deadline plans. They acquired veteran centers Charlie Coyle and Brock Nelson to bolster their middle-six group and brought back stay-at-home defender Erik Johnson.
After losing Mikko Rantanen in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Avs have made up for it and then some as they try to win their second championship in the past five seasons.
Dallas Stars
When you acquire the best player on deadline day, it's safe to say you're a winner. The Stars already won the deadline when they previously acquired Cody Ceci and Mikael Granlund from the San Jose Sharks a few weeks ago.
That wasn't enough for Dallas, however, as they pulled off a deal to snag Mikko Rantanen from the Hurricanes and signed him to an eight-year contract extension. The Stars have made back-to-back Western Conference Finals and will likely be there again in 2025.
Toronto Maple Leafs
The Atlantic Division started an arms war at this year's deadline.
The Tampa Bay Lightning picked up a pair of forwards and the Florida Panthers acquired Brad Marchand, but the Maple Leafs are the most improved in the division. The team traded for veteran center Scott Laughton and right-shot defender Brandon Carlo. Neither was the biggest name moved on deadline day, but they each address a specific issue perfectly for Toronto.
Laughton gives the Leafs a huge upgrade at the third-line center position. With Auston Matthews and John Tavares occupying the top two spots, they've searched for an answer behind them all season long. They have that now in Laughton.
The Leafs' biggest issue over the past several seasons has been defense. It's let them down in each of their recent playoff exits. The first domino to fall was the acquisition of Chris Tanev before this season began, but it wasn't enough.
Bringing in Carlo gives the Leafs that big, rugged defender they've always craved. Now they have him, and the Leafs are in an excellent position for a deep postseason run.
