Calder Trophy Race Tightens
The Calder Trophy race has been a three-player one since the season's halfway point. Between San Jose Sharks phenom Macklin Celebrini, Philadelphia Flyers scorer Matvei Michkov, and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, there are three excellent candidates for the NHL's top rookie.
So, between the Canadiens, Flyers, and Sharks rookies, who will claim the prize? Let's take a look at each of their cases at the NHL Trade Deadline.
Matvei Michkov
The 20-year-old Michkov is on fire over his last five games, collecting three goals and four assists. He's now up to 20 goals, 26 assists, and 46 points in 61 games. He's become increasingly comfortable in his rookie season and is emerging as a top-line forward for the Flyers.
The knock on his Calder Trophy resume is his hot-and-cold stretches. Over the course of this year, he's gone scoreless for seven games two separate times and, on another occasion, was held scoreless for five straight games. Such is life for a first-year player in the NHL, but it could be what stops him from taking home the top rookie honors.
Macklin Celebrini
Last year's first-overall pick is proving the hype was accurate for the Sharks. Celebrini currently has the same exact stat line as Michkov, but has reached it in just 52 games.
What makes Celebrini so impressive is his understanding of the two-way game. He has an insanely high offensive IQ, but his ability to force turnovers and make plans on the defensive end is reminiscent of some of the top centers in the NHL right now. Celebrini looks like a budding superstar for the Sharks, and he's probably the front-runner for the Calder Trophy right now.
Lane Hutson
Leading all rookies in scoring is Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson. The American-born blue liner has quickly become a beloved member of the winningest franchise in NHL history. In 62 games, he has four goals and an incredible 45 assists for 49 total points.
It's taken no time at all for Hutson to come in and dominate. He thrives with the puck on his stick, is lighting quick in transition, and has eyes in the back of his head. This play below is perfect example of his skillset. He smoothly navigates the neutral zone and gains possession in the offensive zone before setting up winger Joel Armia for a one-timer goal.
This year's rookie class is special. It's a neck-and-neck race between these three youngsters, and each has franchise cornerstone potential. With 20 games remaining, the Calder Trophy race is tightening and is one of the most exciting races of the remaining regular season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!