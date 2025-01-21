Bruins Defenseman Thankful for Time With Canucks
Nikita Zadorov is enjoying a solid first season with the Boston Bruins after joining as one of the biggest names in free agency. During the 2023-24 season, Zadorov was traded from the Calgary Flames to the Vancouver Canucks where he really impressed many around the NHL.
In 13 playoff games with the Canucks, Zadorov scored eight points (4G-4A) and was solid defensively. According to Zadorov in an interview with Responsible Gambler, the Bruins believed he could bring that sort of game every night of the season.
“When I talked to the management about why they signed me, they said: ‘We saw you play in the playoffs, and we think you can do it every night. Our job is to get it out of you,’” Zadorov said.
Before joining the Bruins, even before being moved to the Canucks, Zadorov was ready to stay in Calgary as a member of the Flames. When extension talks never surfaced, he knew it was time to move on.
Zadorov ended up in Vancouver where, he says, he had some of the most fun in the NHL.
“Those were probably the coolest six months of my career. It's a blast to play hockey there,” Zadorov said. “The fans are awesome, the city is cool, the team is cool, too. The team, the coaching staff - everything was super… everywhere you look, there’s a Hall of Famer.”
Zadorov mentioned that he grew quite a bit as a player with the Canucks and thanked Stanley Cup champion Sergei Gonchar specifically.
“When Sergei Gonchar came in, he worked a lot with all the defensemen individually,” Zadorov said. “I think those six months were a big boost for my career, I changed a lot as a player.”
After his few months in Vancouver, it was time for Zadorov to test the free agent market. The Canucks showed an interest in keeping him aboard and even offered a similar deal to the one he signed in Boston, but felt more comfortable with a United States based team.
“In the end, we chose what was more relevant for hockey and more relevant for life.”
Zadorov has 11 points (2G-9A) through 48 games in his first season with the Bruins. He signed a six-year deal worth $5 million annually and is playing on the Bruins’ top defensive unit.
At 29 years old, Zadorov still has plenty of hockey ahead of him but he’ll always look at Vancouver with fond memories and where he learned to really hone his game.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!