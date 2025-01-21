NHL Gets Connor McDavid Suspension Right
The NHL Department of Player Safety laid down a significant suspension to a pair of players following the scrum between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks. Connor McDavid and Tyler Myers were given matching three-game suspensions for their part in the altercation.
The Oilers captain will now reportedly forfeit around $200,000 in salary while serving out his second NHL suspension. Before the decision was handed down, there was chatter that McDavid would avoid an appropriate consequence for his cross-check on Canucks' forward Conor Garland. It wouldn't have surprised anyone to see the league protect their best player and keep him on the ice. Thankfully, logic prevailed and the NHL made the correct decision to suspend McDavid for three games.
This isn't an attack on McDavid or his character. In addition to being the globe's best hockey player, he's a well respected player and has a sterling reputation.
This is, however, a criticism of his cross-check on Garland. Simply put, it was unacceptable. The emotions of the game were undoubtedly sky high and while Garland is far from innocent, McDavid went too far with his actions. Not only did he forcibly strike an opposing player with his stick, he made purposeful contact with Garland's head and neck area.
If it was in self-defense or protection or any sort of framework, that would be one thing. But there's no space for that excuse or argument here, and McDavid has to pay the consequences for his actions.
The Oilers' captain is frequently subject to targeting on the ice, and it seemed like this altercation was a moment of emotions boiling over for McDavid. He's far from a dirty or malicious player, and this doesn't change that. He may even be remorseful for his actions, but that doesn't change the reality of the situation. It also doesn't change that the NHL and the Department of Player Safety nailed their decision on McDavid, giving the DoPS one of their first unequivocal wins of the season.
