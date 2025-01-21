NHL Hands Oilers, Canucks Stars Matching Suspensions
After handing out hearings to Edmonton Oilers superstar forward Connor McDavid and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers, the NHL Department of Player Safety has given out matching suspensions. The Oilers and Canucks will be without key players for three games, both for cross-checking.
In the dying seconds of a game between the Oilers and Canucks, a scrum broke out that was spurred by an incident between McDavid and Conor Garland. McDavid was being held down to the ice by Garland, and when they both got to their feet, McDavid struck Garland with a cross-check directly to the face.
As the two teams joined in various scrums, Myers gave his own cross-check to Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard.
McDavid and Myers were both given match penalties for their actions as the Canucks went on to win by a score of 3-2.
According to the NHL in their explanation of the suspension, the Department of Player Safety determined that McDavid retaliated aggressively and intentionally towards Garland. Garland was not penalized for his initial hog-tying of McDavid. He was penalized for roughing against Mattias Ekholm during the brawl.
The NHL noted that McDavid has been suspended before by the Department, as well as fined once during his decade-long NHL career. McDavid will be forced to forfeit $195,312.51 of his salary.
Myers was given a similar explanation, that his cross-check was intentional. The NHL noted that Myers has been suspended twice and fined twice during his career. Myers will forfeit $46,875.00 of his salary.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!