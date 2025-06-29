Golden Knights Superstar Out for 2025-2026 Season
The Vegas Golden Knights received the worst possible news regarding one of their superstar players. As the organization makes its final preparations for the beginning of free agency, it must prepare for the upcoming season without one of the top defensemen in the NHL.
According to a shocking update from The Fourth Period's David Pagnotta, Golden Knights' star Alex Pietrangelo is expected to miss the entirety of the 2025-2026 campaign. The disappointing injury news comes just weeks after the season's conclusion. The Knights likely knew that Pietrangelo was facing a lengthy recovery from multiple injuries, but the latest update is that he will require more than one surgery. Because of this, the Stanley Cup-winner is unlikely to suit up at all for the upcoming season.
"I'm hearing Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is dealing with serious injuries and is going to require multiple major surgeries," he wrote. "Which will result in missing the entire 2025-2026 season, at least."
Pietrangelo is coming off a season where gutted through injuries and was still one of the most effective blue liners. In 71 regular season contests, he averaged nearly 23 minutes of ice time and totaled 33 points. He added six points in 10 postseason games as well.
The troubling part of Pagnotta's update is the phrase "at least." At 35 years old, Pietrangelo is entering the final few seasons of his NHL career. If he is to miss an entire season of action, and possibly some time the following one, is there a chance that Pietrangelo never returns? Injuries have been the unfortunate reason that many great defensemen's career ended, and the concern has to creep into their minds.
For the immediate future, Pietrangelo is focused on his health and the Golden Knights are trying to replace a minute-eating defender. It will be a hefty challenge for the team, but it also makes Vegas a team to monitor as the free agency window opens and the offseason continues.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!