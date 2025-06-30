Bruins Re-Sign Center to Huge Extension
The Boston Bruins are keeping one of their top centers around for the next six seasons. With the offseason progressing, the Bruins made sure they finalized a new deal with their top restricted free agent, Morgan Geekie.
The Bruins announced that Geekie signed a six-year contract extension with the team that will carry an average annual value of $5.5 million. The deal will keep the 26-year-old forward in Boston through the 2030-2031 campaign.
Geekie is a veteran of 333 NHL games split between the Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, and Seattle Kraken, but he's reached a new level since arriving in Boston. He has amassed a total of 72 goals, 87 assists, and 159 points in 333 career games. Last season, his first with the Bruins, he netted new career highs in goals (17), assists (22), and points (39).
This past season, he improved once again, finishing with 33 goals, 24 assists, and 57 points in 77 games. Even more impressive, Geekie scored just four of those goals on the power play. He was second on the Bruins last year in even-strength goals and points, recording 29 goals and 48 points at 5-on-5.
The Bruins are hoping Geekie will take another step forward next season. He's improved on his offensive totals in each of the past four campaigns. Now armed with a huge extension, the Bruins need him to keep that 25-goal and 50-point production up for the next six seasons.
